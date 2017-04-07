Road work today on Main St., Three Crosses and Spitz

Today, Friday, April 7, westbound Three Crosses Avenue is closed between Main Street and Spitz Avenue. Southbound Spitz will have a lane closure between Three Crosses and Main and Three Crosses will have a flagman operation.

El Paso Electric will be installing infrastructure improvements at that location in advance of the NMDOT Main St.\Three Crosses Project.

The road closure may affect RoadRUNNER Transit route 1. Motorists wanting to avoid possible delays should seek an alternate route.

For more information, call 575-528-3098. The TTY number is 575-541-2182.