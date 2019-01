Cheryl Serena of Las Cruces takes a break at the Bean Cafe in Mesilla Sunday after a training session for the 2019 Boston Marathon to be held April 15. Serena, 34 and a native of Texas, won the 2014 New Mexico Marathon and qualified for Boston with a time of 3:20. She runs about 65 miles a week.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE