Roads proposal up for discussion, action on March 27

Doña Ana County Manager Fernando R. Macias will bring a $10.2 million revamped roads proposal back before the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 27. The public is encouraged to attend and comment.

Originally discussed at the March 13 regular meeting, the revamped proposal contemplates significant improvements to 19 roads in the county’s road inventory, as well as a mechanism by which the commission could consider bringing private roads into its maintenance inventory.

Roads targeted for improvement under the proposal are as follows: District 1) Corpening Avenue, Esslinger Road, Missionary Ridge Road and Three Saints Road; District 2) Butte Drive, Desert Aire Drive, Lisa Drive and San Jacinto Road; District 3) Dripping Springs Road; District 4) Charolais Drive, Found Avenue, Nike Avenue and Thorpe Road; and District 5) Calle de Oro, Fossil View Road, Horseshoe Circle, Hurt Road, King Edward Avenue, Mantooth Lane and Shalem Colony Trail. Total funding required for these improvements is approximately $8.1 million

In addition, the proposal identifies 12 privately owned roads that staff has identified as critical arterials for community access. If the commission were to vote to bring those roads into the county’s inventory, another $2.1 million has been identified for improvements.

They are as follows: District 1) Flower Road, Estancia Road, Singh Road, Teak Lane and Ward Road; District 2) Chamberino Secondary Access and Koogle Road; District 4) Balsam Road, Berry Patch Road, Chiricahua Trail and Corona Road; and District 5) Blazing Trails Road.

Macias said that, if approved, funding for the projects would be pulled from the county’s cash reserves.

The March 27 meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Doña Ana County Government Center, which accommodates 250 people. Additional rooms with sound and video access will be available if the crowd exceeds the chamber capacity.