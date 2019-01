ROUNDHOUSE REUNION

New Mexico State Senate President Pro-Tem Mary Kay Papen and Sen. Joseph Cervantes, both Democrats from Las Cruces whose districts lie entirely in Doña Ana County, attended the opening of the state legislature on Tuesday, Jan. 15, in Santa Fe. Papen was elected to the state Senate in 2000 and is in her fifth term. Cervantes was elected to the Senate in 2012, re-elected in 2016. For related story, see page 16.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY RICHARD COLTHARP