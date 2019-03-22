Sands of time

Bataan Death March survivor Beverly “Ben” Skardon (in green cap) again participated in the annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range March 17 honoring U.S. soldiers captured by Japanese troops in World War II. Skardon, 101, walked about three miles accompanied by Ben’s Brigade, a collection of family, friends, former students and faculty from Clemson (SC) University, where he is professor emeritus.

PHOTO BY KENNETH A. SCAR/ CLEMSON UNIVERSITY