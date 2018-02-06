School bond voting day: Today

VOTE TODAY! The Las Cruces Public Schools bond issue is on the ballot today, Feb. 6. Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Vote yes or no on whether to bond $50 million to help better equip Las Cruces Schools.

A yes vote will not increase your taxes.

Here are the voting locations: County government center, 845 N. Motel Blvd.; Desert Hills Elementary School, 280 N. Roadrunner Pkwy.; East Picacho Elementary School, 4450 N. Valley Drive; Fairacres Elementary School, 4501 W. Picacho Ave.; Hillrise Elementary School, 1400 S. Curnutt St.; Jornada Elementary School, 3400 Elks Drive; Las Alturas Fire Station, 4145 Cholla Road; Las Cruces High School, 1750 El Paseo Road; Mayfield High School, 1955 N. Valley Drive; Sonoma Elementary School, 4201 Northrise Drive; Sunrise Elementary School, 5300 Holman Road; Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.; Tombaugh Elementary School, 226 Carver Road