School bonds pass with overwhelming support

Bulletin report

Residents of Doña Ana County voted in favor of school bonds and a mill for the Las Cruces Public School District and the Gadsden Independent School District.

In LCPS 5,681 voters out of the 85,821 eligible voted. That is a 6.6 percent turnout which far exceeded the last school bond election held in 2016, which was 3.4 percent.

In GISD, 535 voters out of the the 24,359 eligible voted. That is a 2.1 percent turnout. There was not an equivalent election in 2016 to compare the numbers to, but in 2014 there were 576 total voters.

Combined, a total of 5.6 percent of eligible voters voted in these two elections.

County Clerk Scott Krahling said there are a six more elections scheduled in Doña Ana County for the rest of 2018.