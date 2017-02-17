Five Garth Brooks shows booked for Las Cruces in April; tickets on sale today

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. today for a total of five Garth Brooks performances with Trisha Yearwood:

• 7 p.m. Friday, April 7

• 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8

• 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9

In less than 40 minutes, 39,000 tickets have sold. The concerts will be at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces. The stop is part of his World Tour, presented by Amazon Music Unlimited, and is the only one in New Mexico. Garth Brooks, the top-selling solo artist in the U.S., last performed in Las Cruces May 30-31, 1996.

Tickets may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by phone at 866-448-7849 for $74.98. There is a limit of 8 tickets per person. Tickets may not be purchased at the Pan American Center Ticket Office or at any Ticketmaster Outlets.

About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks recently won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards for a fifth time, a first for any artist. He is also the first artist in history to receive seven Diamond awards for the now-seven albums certified by the RIAA at more than 10 million album sales each and remains the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with more than 138 million album sales. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. Garth has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Garth is currently on the three-year Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour began with 11 sold out shows at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The tour is smashing records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Garth Brooks. In just over two years the tour has sold over 5 million tickets, making it the biggest tour in the world.

Garth has also launched Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. EDT.

