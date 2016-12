Section of Utah Avenue to close for six months

Bulletin report

Utah Avenue from El Paseo Road to Mesquite Street will be closed to through traffic for approximately 6 months beginning Monday, Dec. 26, for construction operations. Speeding fines will be doubled in the area. The closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit.

For more information, call 575-528-3098. The TTY number is 575-541-2182.