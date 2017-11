SEMI-TOUGH

Las Cruces High School quarterback Payton Ball (5) eludes Rio Rancho defensive back Jaylen McKinley in the state quarterfinal matchup Nov. 17 at Field of Dreams. The Bulldawgs’ 28-10 victory sends them to the Class 6A semifinals at Field of Dreams Friday, Nov. 24, against top-ranked Manzano, which took care of Clovis, 45-7. The winner will play for the state championship.