Shooting at Long John Silver’s the result of road rage

Bulletin Report

Police arrested a Doña Ana County man suspected of a road rage incident that resulted in gunfire on the evening of March 3.

Jonathan Manzanarez, 23, of the 100 block of J.J. Lane, is charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Long John Silver’s restaurant at 1155 El Paseo Road. No injuries were reported but officers observed a shattered back window to a car that was occupied by three people.

Officers learned that a 20-year-old man was driving his brother and his brother’s girlfriend to the restaurant when they observed a dark-color Dodge pickup aggressively following them as they traveled along Main Street and El Paseo Road. Police learned the car pulled into the parking lot of Long John Silver’s and the Dodge pickup followed.

The driver of the Dodge, later identified as Manzanarez, then pulled out a handgun and fired at least one round that struck the car and shattered its back window.

The Dodge pickup drove away but was followed by two of the occupants of the car as they called police. Officers located Manzanarez and the Dodge pickup near the intersection of Foster Road and Durazno Drive. Manzanarez was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators subsequently located a black .40 caliber handgun in the Dodge pickup.

Manzanarez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is being held on a cash bond set at $25,000.