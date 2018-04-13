Sky’s the limit

A full-sized replica of Virgin Galactic Spaceship II landed at Las Cruces City Hall April 4 to herald the first Space Fest, a planned annual tribute to the region’s economic and cultural ties to the space industry. The festival concludes Saturday evening, with most events in the Downtown Plaza de Las Cruces area, but Spaceship II is expected to be parked at city hall for up to six months. The entrance to the west and northwest parking lots will be closed for the duration, with access to city hall routed through the parking lot of Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE