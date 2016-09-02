Spaceport America’s marketing goes global

By ALTA LeCOMPTE

Las Cruces Bulletin

After living in Switzerland, England, and Hong Kong, helping technology companies develop their brands and their businesses, Tammara Anderton looked for her next frontier. She found it in her home state, as vice president of business development at Spaceport America.

“It’s all his fault,” Anderton said, laying the blame squarely on the shoulders of her husband, a native of Great Britain.

He was planning to retire from his global career and suggested, “Why don’t we live in your country?”

Anderton’s first step was to check out Silicon Valley, but her brother called and told her Spaceport America was looking for “someone like you.”

“I flew in and presented a marketing strategy,” she said.

She reported for work in March 2015.

Tech tour

Anderton’s résumé reads like a tour of technologically advanced industries that emerged during the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

She moved seamlessly from pharmaceuticals to semi conductors to environmental technology (primarily air quality for power plants), and even did a one year stint marketing a bank.

“Bio technology was by far the most exciting,” Anderdton said, adding at the time scientists were crunching the human genome. The technology her company developed made it possible to sequence the human genome in one year rather

SEE SPACEPORT, PAGE 33

Tammara Anderton, Spaceport America vice president of business development.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY ALTA LeCOMPTE

SPACEPORT

CONTINUED FROM 32

than three, she said.

“They helped create the technology for personalized medicine,” she said.

“To work with scientists who help make the world a better place is what I love — inspiring us, stretching our imagination.

“I am so lucky to go into all those different industries. Typically, you go into one industry and your whole life is there,” Anderton said.

In each industry she enters, Anderton does what she loves: business-to-business marketing for technology.

Spaceport America’s strengths

Anderton said she could see the potential for the spaceport — what it could mean to “the future of New Mexico and young people able to work in a futurebased industry.”

“Our core business is commercial space — the first thing I did was solidify the brand and build our strategic value proposition,” Anderton said.

“One of the most important aspects of regularly scheduled flights is that they don’t conflict with air traffic,” she said.

“This is the only place in the US that has that and there are not too many on Earth.”

Spaceport America’s 6,000 square miles of space and its “wonderful working relationship with White Sands,” (U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range) are unique.

Airports, she said, are not able to offer commercial and aerospace companies the privacy they look for when developing proprietary technology.

“We only became operational in 2014,” she said. “We are building a business development pipeline, and it’s working.

“This year we’re covering 75 percent of our operating expenses, next year 90 percent. We’re well on our way to meeting our goal of being self sufficient.”

She said several new launch customers have located at the spaceport and aerospace companies are conducting tests, some with an eye to establishing their home base here.

In addition to high-quality air space and privacy, Anderton touts are the availability of both horizontal and vertical launch areas, more than 340 days a year of sunshine and the flexibility for clients to design and build their own mini-spaceports.

Tenants have access to the Spaceport America marketing platform, which this year accrued $100 million in earned media so far this year. They can place their content in the gallery, sell branded merchandise and get support for product launches.

“They can fly in and land,” she said. “That’s important, too.”

The marketing team looks at what competitors are doing and talks with stakeholders to learn what they want, she said.

“Our greatest challenge is that as a state agency we have a small staff,” Anderton said. “Everybody jumps in and rolls up their sleeves. We do a lot with creativity and innovation.”

Retail, too

She also gets a taste of marketing directly to prospective visitors.

“On the non-aerospace side, I took the Spaceport America experience to the IPW conference in June,” Anderton said.

She presented Spaceport America to 38 tour directors from 25 countries and met 25 travel journalists from 15 countries.

“They were just thrilled,” Anderton said.

In addition to its annual open house, Spaceport America this year will present a series of signature events targeting specialized populations with an interest in space.

Reaching the youngest space enthusiasts, Dr. Bill Gutman, vice president of aerospace operations, does demonstrations at the open houses and also interacts with 2,000 sixth graders in Doña Ana and Sierra Counties.

This year the program will expand to Alamagordo, Anderton said.

Alta LeCompte can be reached at lecompte.alta@gmail.com or 575-3437478.