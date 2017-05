Lane closures at the intersection of Alameda Boulevard and Amador Avenue began today and will continue for up to five days for telecommunication improvements for Century Link.

Access to businesses will be maintained during the construction and motorists wanting to avoid possible delays should seek an alternate route. The lane closures will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit.

For more information, call 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.