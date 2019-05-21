Staggered closures of Las Cruces Downtown Parking Lots 3 and 4

LAS CRUCES – As part of the City’s continued improvement of public parking lots to enhance safety and the Las Cruces Downtown parking experience, Parking Lot 3 and its south entrance off east Las Cruces Avenue will be closed for one day, Wednesday, May 22.

On Thursday, May 23, Parking Lot 4 and the entrance near east Hadley Avenue, immediately south of American Linen, will be closed that day. On Friday, May 24, the contractor will wrap up the project, as well as perform signage installation and other associated work with minimal impact to parking, according to a news release.

The purpose of this work is to sweep, restripe the lots, and install ADA parking signs. To ensure awareness and improved communication, the contractor will visit with local businesses to personally brief them about the scope of work and the impact to the immediate area. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during this time.

The City has verified no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

Access to Parking Lots 3 and 4, on the east side, will be maintained via the Church Street entrance across from the United States Postal Service Building. Signs will be posted related to any detours.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Facilities Management at 575/528-3002. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.