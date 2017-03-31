STEM students collect data

Zia Middle School science teacher Anna Suggs and students in an advanced STEM class are participating in a Remote Sensing Earth Science Teacher Program (RSESTep) at Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park, part of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center program. They are one out of 15 schools nationwide that teaches students to how to maneuver and operate GoPro technology attached to kites. They also learn how to read the data, record it and interpret it.

ABOVE: Marissa Gallegos, Shaylee Salopek and Hailey Himelright walk the trail with a kite equipped with a Go-Pro camera.

LEFT: Students Issac, Mathew and Jerry record the weather and temperature of the day before collecting more data on wildlife, plants and insects.