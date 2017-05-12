Steve Montanez announces run for City Council District 5

Bulletin report

Real estate professional Steve Montanez will challenge Gill Sorg for the Distric 5 seat on the Las Cruces City Council, which represents the northeast side of Las Cruces starting from Elks Drive east up Highway 70 to the Porter and Holman area. Montanez, a 17-year Las Cruces resident, was born and raised in Carlsbad, New Mexico and has been involved in organizations and local government in Las Cruces over the last five years.

“I am ready to serve our city,” he said in a press release. “I am proud to live here and intend to make our district my number one responsibility. District 5 is the fastest growing area in Las Cruces and is incredibly diverse with a great community of hardworking families, children, retirees and many great residents. I constantly hear from many constituents in District 5 who feel they have been neglected the past few years and are seeking someone to better represent their interests and address their concerns. Essentially, my goal is to ensure District 5 receives the attention it deserves.”

Montanez cited some concerns voiced in his district, including a lack of parks, poor infrastructure and lack of economic growth and development.

“Our children and families deserve better than what they have received over the last few years. It saddens me to see some of these families with children and grandchildren who have to drive miles merely to find a park or a local store to pick up groceries,” Montanez wrote. “Every counselor should make their own district their first responsibility. I want to represent those two income families who are raising children on a budget and seeing their expenses go up. I want to represent the retirees in my district who are on a fixed income and want more options within their community and to fix our roads. I want to work with our business community who have never even met their councilor to improve job growth. My point is I want to represent those people who have not had their voices heard.

“Communication and transparency are extremely important to voters, and right now many of them feel uninformed. This district belongs to them and my plan is to keep constituents informed on a weekly basis, utilizing all forms of communication methods.

“I want the voters to know that I am here to serve. It is not about me. It is about the future of our district and the future of Las Cruces. It is about our children and it is about every resident in my community. I am proud of District 5 and I would be humbled for their vote. I am well aware of the challenges we face, but I am confident that together, as a district, we can learn together. With the support of residents in District 5, I promise to work tirelessly towards being the best city councillor I can be and (that) residents deserve.”

Montanez has served as legislative chair and past treasurer for the Las Cruces Association of Realtors. He is the current chairman of government affairs and secretary at the Las Cruces Homebuilders Association and is a member of the Las Cruces Young Professionals where he was named Young Professional of the Month in 2016. Montanez was also named the 2016 Affiliates Choice Recipient by the Las Cruces Association of Realtors. He is the recipient of the Sun News Readers Choice Award for Best Realtor. Montanez has participated in fundraising efforts that have benefited CARE, Jardin de Los Ninos, and assists with annual fundraising for the Las Cruces Boys and Girls Club. Finally, Montanez serves on the Election Advisory Council for Doña Ana County, an organization that helps increase voter turnout in every election. He is married to his wife of 8 years and is a father.