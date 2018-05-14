Suspected DWI crash leaves three hospitalized

The Sunday morning crash that temporarily closed north Triviz Drive resulted in serious injuries to the three occupants of the vehicle, and its 19-year-old driver charged with aggravated DWI and child abuse.

Savannah Ruth Bigelow, 19, is charged with one count each of aggravated driving while intoxicated causing bodily injury, child abuse causing great bodily harm, reckless driving causing great bodily injury and operating a vehicle with an open container of alcoholic beverage.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, May 13, on the 2500 block of north Triviz Drive. Police learned that a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling south on Triviz at a high rate of speed when the driver, later identified as Bigelow, failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a large pole. Two of the vehicle’s occupants, the driver and a 17-year-old boy in the rear seat, were pinned inside the car and had to be extracted by Las Cruces firefighters. The passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, was located on the ground outside the vehicle, but had visible injuries to her head and right leg.

All three occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries, although serious, are not considered to be life-threatening.

Las Cruces police learned that the driver and both passengers were intoxicated. Police also located an empty bottle of whiskey, an empty bottle of rum and a bottle of cognac that was about a quarter-full. Police also found several opened or shattered bottles of beer in the trunk of the vehicle.

Bigelow and the two passengers remain hospitalized. A warrant has been obtained for Bigelow’s arrest.

Anyone with information on who provided alcohol to the three underage occupants of the vehicle is encouraged to call police at 575-526-0795.

A portion of Triviz Drive, between Bentley Drive and north Main Street, was closed to traffic for most of Sunday morning while police investigated the crash.