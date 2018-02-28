Suspects sought in Red Hawk, Chilitos burglaries

BULLETIN REPORT

Red Hawk

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps identify the person or persons who burglarized the pro shop Sunday evening at the Red Hawk Golf Club. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, someone broke through the front door of the pro shop at Red Hawk, entered the building and stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise. The stolen merchandise included clubs and putters from several top manufacturers including Callaway, Cleveland and TaylorMade. The stolen merchandise is valued at more than $17,000. It’s possible the perpetrator will try to sell the stolen merchandise. Las Cruces Police remind prospective buyers that it is illegal to purchase merchandise that’s believed to be stolen. A suspect was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. The image appears to be of a male wearing a light-color hoodie. Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to provide their own name and can remain completely anonymous. The Crime Stoppers number is operational 24 hours a day.

Chilitos

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps identify the person or persons who burglarized and ransacked the Chilitos restaurant at 2450 S. Valley Drive. The incident occurred sometime after 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26. Investigators learned that someone used a rock to break through a back window and gain access to the restaurant. Once inside, the suspect or suspects ransacked the restaurant and caused more than $10,000 in damages to the interior of the building. Cash registers were also reported missing from the business. Police have reason to believe more than one suspect was involved in the incident. One of the suspects captured on surveillance cameras appears to be a man wearing a dark-color, short-sleeve hoodie. Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect, or suspects, is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to provide their own name and can remain completely anonymous. The Crime Stoppers number is operational 24 hours a day.