Teen Runaway Still Missing

Las Cruces police continue to ask for the public’s help locating a teenage boy who is considered a runaway and has not been seen by family since Feb. 19.

Andres Martinez, 14, was last seen at his home, on the 1500 block of Foster Road, at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. Martinez is enrolled at Lynn Middle School but has not been in class since mid-February. He may be hanging out with friends from that school and has been known to frequent Young Park.

Martinez is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andres Martinez is asked to call police immediately at 575-526-0795.