Tempting temptations

“It was the third of September …”

That’s the opening line to the Temptations’ classic “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

In Las Cruces on the third of September, was also a day to always remember.

You could have attended the Franciscan Arts Festival at Holy Cross Retreat. You could have attended one of our two dueling wine festivals. Or you could have trekked up to Hatch for the Chile Festival. You could have done them all.

If you were out of town and missed it, however, don’t fret. There’s lots more to do in September and beyond.

Here is a sampling of what you can do just this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 9: Las Cruces Pops Under the Stars, Las Cruces Comic Con, local high school football.

Saturday, Sept. 10: St. Genevieve’s Fiesta, Las Cruces Comic Con, WWII Bombing Target Tour, Aggies vs. Lobos in the battle of I-25 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Sunday, Sept. 11: St. Genevieve’s Fiesta, Las Cruces Comic Con, Paleozoic Trackways National Monument tours, Patriots Day remembrances of 9/11. Here’s a few other things happening in September: Full Moon Night at White Sands National Monument Sept. 15; White Sands Missile Range golf tournament Sept. 15; Main Street Plaza dedication Sept. 17; White Sands Balloon Invitational Sept. 17-18; Diez y Seis Festival in Mesilla Sept. 17-18; Opening of the Game II restaurant Sept. 19; CASA golf tournament Sept. 24; 8th annual SalsaFest Sept. 30-Oct. 2. And, of course, the granddaddy of them all, the Southern New Mexico State Fair, runs Sept. 28 – Oct. 2.

October is the month to show you’re Tough Enough to Wear Pink, as well as the month for the inaugural Pecan Fest in Mesilla Oct. 7-9.

Then it’s pretty much nonstop things to do in the Mesilla Valley through the Chile Drop on New Year’s Eve.

If anyone thinks there’s nothing to do in this town, they are just not paying attention.

Get out and enjoy as much of it as possible.

••• Although I would prefer to bury any evidence that it actually happened, I need to publicly apologize for a typo we blasted across the front page of the Bulletin last week misidentifying new White Sands Missile Range commander Brig. Gen. Eric Sanchez.

Like many, we are excited the new commander is actually making a homecoming. Sanchez is a native New Mexican and a graduate of New Mexico State University. The Aggie’s wife is from Mesilla.

We wanted to make a big splash of his new command, and welcome him back home in a big way. Our typo, distributed in 21,000 copies of the Bulletin, messed that up.

We apologize, Brig. Gen. Sanchez, but our welcome is sincere.

••• When you’re in the newspaper business, there’s always an undercurrent of fear of a mistake you might make, especially on the front page. When I arrived to southern New Mexico in 1995 as editor of the Alamogordo Daily News, my wise old publisher, Tom Reeves, counseled me after we made a front-page error. Years ago, as a young editor in Colorado, Reeves had calculated the number of keystrokes it takes to assemble a typical edition of a community newspaper. It’s in the range of one million.

“There are some great editors in the world, Richard,” Reeves said. “But nobody goes a million for a million.”

That’s true, but I sure wish one of the misses had not been yours, General.

RICHARD COLTHARP

From the Publisher