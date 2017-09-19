The Big Event benefits people fighting cancer

The Big Event is really … a big event!

The second annual celebration of southern New Mexico food and traditions benefits local cancer patients and their families.

The four-day Big Event – also known as La Gran Fiesta – will be Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24 in various locations around Las Cruces. Most events will be on the Plaza de Las Cruces downtown.

The itinerary (see sidebar) includes a golf tournament, parade, the fifth annual Jubilee of Life Walk, a fashion show, an enchilada cook-off contest, a bike and car show, a chile-eating contest, mariachi music, and live performances by UnLyshed, the Eli James Band, Phat Soul, Karlos Saucedo, Natajja, Tobias Rene, Caliente, Las Cruces Gents and Anthony ‘n’ Nite Liters.

The event was created by CARE (Cancer Aid Resource & Education, Inc.), a Las Cruces nonprofit.

For more information, call 575-649-0598. Visit carelascruces.org.

The Big Event Itinerary

Thursday, Sept. 21

• 1 p.m.: The Big Event Golf Tournament, Red Hawk Golf Course

Friday, Sept. 22

All events are on the Plaza de Las Cruces and downtown

• 5-9 p.m.: Art for CARE: Local artists sell their art; Kids’ Zone: Free activities for kids

• 6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies

6:30 p.m.: UnLyshed performs

8 p.m.: Eli James Band performs

9:30 p.m.: Phat Soul performs

Saturday, Sept. 23

All events are on the Plaza de Las Cruces and downtown

• 9 a.m.: Parade setup (Las Cruces District Court parking lot)

• 9:30 a.m.: Race for CARE Parade and Walk (Main Street to Alameda Boulevard)

• 1 p.m.: New Mexico Gunfighters Association

• 1:30 p.m.: Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference Mariachi Extravaganza y Folklor de Mexico

• 1-9 p.m.: Kids’ Zone: Free activities for kids

• 3-9 p.m.: Art for Care: Local artists sell their art

• 3:30 p.m.: Fourth annual CARE Fashion Show

• 5 p.m.: Las Cruces singer Karlos Saucedo performs

• 7 p.m.: Natajja performs

• 9 p.m.: Tobias Rene performs

Sunday, Sept. 24

All events are on the Plaza de Las Cruces and downtown

• 9 a.m.: CARE Fulfills Dreams Bike Run (downtown parking lot 3)

• Noon: Announcements and Roberto’s Enchilada second annual Cookoff contest; and first annual CARE Fulfills Dreams Bike and Car Show

• Noon-5 p.m.: Kids’ Zone: Free activities for kids

• Noon-5 p.m.: Art for Care: Local artists sell their art

• 12:30 p.m.: New Mexico Gunfighters Association

• 1 p.m.: Caliente performs

• 2:30 p.m.: Raffle winners announced

• 2:45 p.m.: Las Cruces Gents perform

• 3 p.m.: Second annual Lumbre Chile-Eating Contest

• 4 p.m.: Roberto’s Enchilada Cook-Off Contest winner announced

• 4:30 p.m.: First Annual CARE Fulfills Dreams Bike and Car Show winners announced

• 4:45 p.m.: Anthony ‘n’ Nite Liters perform