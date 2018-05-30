The heat is on: Daytime temperatures can be hazardous to pets, people



Bulletin Report



Daytime temperatures are predicted to reach the triple digits Friday, June 1 (102 degrees), and remain above 100 for up to six consecutive days, through June 6. Even with a little “cooling,” temperatures are expected to top out in the high 90s for the foreseeable future.

Welcome to summer, which officially is still three weeks away.

The Las Cruces Police Department reminds motorists that rising daytime temperatures can cause death or serious injury to children or pets left in an enclosed vehicle.

Research shows that the interior temperature of an enclosed vehicle can rise 19 degrees Fahrenheit after only 10 minutes in the sun, 34 degrees after 30 minutes, and 45-50 degrees in about one hour. The rapidly increasing interior temperature of a vehicle can cause injury to people and pets, even when outdoor daytime temperatures are in the 80s or low 90s.

And studies show the practice of leaving a vehicle window partially open, or “cracked,” even in the shade, is of little or no help in decreasing the interior temperature.

People can be critically injured or killed when the core body temperature reaches 104 degrees Farenheit and a body temperature of 107 degrees Farenheit is considered lethal.

There are measures to avoid serious situations. The Las Cruces Police Department offers these safety tips.

• Do not leave pets or people (sleeping babies, children, elderly) in a vehicle – even with the windows “cracked” or down.

• Place a purse or wallet in the back seat as a reminder that your child is in the car.

• Do not leave pets in the bed of a pickup as surface temperatures can rise quickly.

• Don’t let breezes or windy weather fool you. The lack of circulation inside an enclosed vehicle on a warm day, even after sunset, can be deadly.

• Avoid leaving your vehicle running and unattended simply to keep the air conditioning on, such as to run into a convenience store. The vehicle could be stolen in seconds.

• Avoid overexertion of dogs such as walking/jogging them during the heat of the day.

• Provide proper shade and fresh water for pets.

• Always lock your car when unattended and teach children that vehicles are never to be used as play areas.

• Call 911 if you see a person or pet left unattended in an enclosed vehicle.

• Seek immediate medical attention for people or pets who have succumbed to the heat.