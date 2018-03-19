Around Las Cruces (updated)

Planned East Mesa Water Outage

Residents and businesses along Genesis Lane and Jamison Drive between Mesa Grande and Mesa drives will experience a water outage for four hours beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 20. Adjacent areas also may be impacted by the outage.

Once service is restored, customers may notice discolored water due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, customers should flush all faucets for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the Las Cruces Utilities at 526-0500 for assistance.

Harty Ballfields Parking Lot to be Closed for about Four Weeks

The parking lot at the Harty Ballfield Complex, 1840 E. Hadley Ave., is closed for renovations. The parking lot will be closed for approximately four weeks.

The parking lot improvements will include new pavement, landscaping and trees. Access will be maintained throughout the closure for league and tournament use.

For information, call the City’s Parks & Recreation Department, at 575-541-2578.

San Andres Estates Water Lines will be Flushed March 20 through March 22

Las Cruces Utilities will be flushing water lines in the San Andres Estates Water System between the hours of 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting March 20 and continuing through Thursday, March 22.

The affected areas include: Valley Drive, from the Doña Ana Drain to Swartz Road; Swartz Road east to the railroad tracks; and from the railroad tracks west to San Andres Drive.

The water lines will be flushed to remove iron and manganese that has accumulated in the water system. Residences and businesses in the affected areas may experience low water pressure and discolored water during the line flushing times.

Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting for water lines to clear before washing laundry.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush outside and cold-water faucets in their house for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the City, at 575/526-0500, for assistance. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired is, 575-541-2182.



Railroad crossing upgrade forces road closure

A portion of Engler Road north of Las Cruces will be closed Thursday and Friday while crews work to replace a railroad crossing.

The closure will effect through traffic between North Valley Drive and Doña Ana Road. Access will only be allowed to residents of the area.

Warning signs will be prominently posted. Motorists are advised to slow down and to expect delays in the construction area. Motorists also are reminded to exercise caution in all areas where workers are deployed.

Traffic is expected to be restored by 5 p.m. Friday.

Sunny Acres Drive and Jimmie Street to Experience Water Outage on March 21

Residents and businesses on portions of Sunny Acres Drive and Jimmie Street will experience a water outage from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 21.

The affected areas will include: Sunny Acres Drive, south of Peachtree Hills Road, and Jimmie Street, between Central Road and Mesa Drive.

Adjacent areas might also be affected by the outage. If water is scheduled to be turned off, City crews will post a door hanger notice at least 24 hours before the water is turned off.

When service is restored, residents may notice discolored water due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting for it to clear before washing laundry.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush all faucets in their house for five minutes. If the discoloration persists, call Las Cruces Utilities, at 575-526-0500 for assistance. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575-541-2182.



City Initiates Weed Control Efforts

The City of Las Cruces will begin a warm-season herbicide program to proactively manage weeds throughout the City’s road and drainage network beginning the week of March 26. The weed control effort was developed by the Street & Traffic Operations section in consultation with the City’s weed contractor, the City’s entomologist consultant, a weed scientist, and the City’s Parks and Recreation Department.

A contractor will be applying pre-emergent and post-emergent herbicide on cracks, joints, and crevices within sidewalks, curb, and gutter areas, and on rock-lined areas within drainage facilities. The work is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete. Residents who have questions or would like to request the application not occur on the sidewalk, curb, or gutter area directly adjacent to their home are encouraged to contact Street & Traffic Operations at 575-541-2595. Requests will be taken until March 23. The TTY number is 57-/541-2182.

RoadRUNNER Transit Implements Bus Route Changes

Las Cruces public transit customers will see new changes in the City’s bus service on March 26, 2018. RoadRUNNER Transit will implement the next phase in its Short Range Transit Plan (SRTP) which will return bus service to the Solano Corridor and Evelyn/Madrid areas, improve service between Downtown and New Mexico State University (NMSU), reverse bus route on Elks Drive and Del Rey Boulevard to provide better access to medical clinics, and increase frequency of service between the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal (MVITT) and Picacho Avenue. These changes, which were unanimously approved by City Council in early December 2017, are part of the SRTP’s Phase 3 and 5 and meet the City’s strategic goals.

“Through public meetings and surveys conducted after Phase One, we are implementing modifications that are overwhelmingly desired by our customers,” says Michael Bartholomew, transit administrator. “Residents in the Solano and Evelyn/Madrid areas will be especially happy to see that route reinstated.”

RoadRUNNER Transit will offer Fare Free Week on all buses to introduce the new route changes from Monday, March 26 – Saturday, March 31, 2018. Enlarged maps showing changes will be on display in the lobby of MVITT. Revised bus route maps will also be available at MVITT and on buses starting on March 26, 2018. They can be accessed on the City website.

MVITT is located at 300 W. Lohman Ave. For additional information or questions, call 575-541-2500. Bus route maps can be found at http://www.las-cruces.org/departments/quality-of-life/transit/fixed-route-maps-and-schedulesa

Chandler Tank Public Meeting

The City of Las Cruces will host a follow-up meeting to discuss long-range planning efforts and potential mixed uses for the Chandler Tank site located on the city’s East Mesa, just north of US 70 off Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

City staff will provide information and answer questions or concerns regarding next steps for Chandler Tank.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the Monte Vista Elementary School library, 4915 Peachtree Hills Lane.

For more information or questions about the meeting, call the Community Outreach Office at 575/528-4551. Community Outreach for the City of Las Cruces is located at City Hall, 700 N. Main St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.