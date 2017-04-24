This week lane closures

East Mesa-Area Lane Closures

The following streets will have intermittent lane closures Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, for roadway maintenance:

• Arena Drive from Las Colinas Drive to Las Colinas Drive.

• Gem Street from Arena Drive to Galina Drive.

• Gem Court from Gem Street to the East End.

Speeding fines will be doubled in the area and motorists are advised to obey the posted signs in the construction zone. The closures will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit.

For more information, call 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.