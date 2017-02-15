Tickets for Garth Brooks concert in Las Cruces April 8 go on sale Friday



Bulletin Report

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a Garth Brooks performance, with Trisha Yearwood, at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces. The stop is part of his World Tour and is the only one in New Mexico. Garth Brooks, the top-selling solo artist in the U.S., last performed in Las Cruces May 30-31, 1996.

Tickets may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by phone at 866-448-7849 for $74.98. There is a limit of 8 tickets per person. Tickets may not be purchased at the Pan American Center Ticket Office or at any Ticketmaster Outlets.