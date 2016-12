Toy convoy on the way

Toy convoy on the way

Santa Claus shows off some of the toys donated by truck drivers, Saturday, Dec.

17, at Border International’s Las Cruces facility at 2701 W. Amador Ave. A convoy of truckers (inset) rode out of the National Truck Stop in Vado, Saturday morning and brought toys collected by truck drivers for youngsters in local hospitals. See Page 25 for more photos.

BULLETIN PHOTOS BY STEVEN KAEPPLER