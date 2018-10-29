Two separate shootings injure men on Sunday

Bulletin Report

Las Cruces police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Sunday morning and resulted in the hospitalization of two men, according to a press release.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, police were dispatched to MountainView Regional Medical Center where a 39-year-old man arrived with a gunshot would to his leg. The victim told investigators the shooting occurred somewhere on Dona Ana Road though officers were unable to locate the exact location.

The victim indicated the shooter was in a white vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima that was occupied by three other young men. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Shortly after learning of that incident, police were dispatched to the Pic Quik store at 1501 E. Amador Ave. where another shooting was reported. In that incident, a 21-year-old man was in the parking lot when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim in that incident was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were also not life-threatening. Investigators believe a newer-model, dark-color vehicle was involved in that incident.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police at 575-526-0795.