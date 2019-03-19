Two-way traffic begins in downtown Las Cruces

BY MIKE COOK

Las Cruces Bulletin

LAS CRUCES – Downtown Las Cruces will transition from one- to two-way traffic on two major arteries following completion of a lengthy street reconstruction project.

To limit the impact on businesses, motorists and pedestrians, the changes in traffic pattern will be phased and begin Wednesday, March 20 with the permanent conversion of Water Street and Church Street to two-way traffic between Bowman Avenue and Griggs Avenue, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release.

“For the public’s convenience, crews will place stop signs at the intersections of Griggs Avenue and Water Street and at Griggs Avenue and Church Street,” the city news release said, “along with flashing the traffic signals in red. The traffic signals will flash red for seven days and revert to standard two-way traffic signal timing thereafter.”

These installations are improvements as part of the Downtown Two-Way Conversion and Revitalization Project constructed by Morrow Enterprises, Inc. in conjunction with the city of Las Cruces and do not conflict with other roadway construction closures, the city said.

“The two-way street conversion is now a reality and we anxiously await the many benefits it will bring to downtown,” City Manager Stuart C. Ed said. “This latest positive move in the revitalization process is sure to further enhance downtown as a place to do business and as a destination for entertainment, dining, the arts and a whole host of other family-friendly and cultural events.”

“We are pleased that work on the project has progressed to a point where we can begin opening sections of Water and Church Street to two-way traffic,” said City Public Works Director David Maestas. “A primary goal of this project is to improve the efficiency of access to the downtown area in hopes that downtown revitalization will flourish while improving the experience of customers and businesses.”

Las Cruces International Airport Administrator Andy Hume, who was the city’s long-time downtown coordinator, said “returning the streets to two-way traffic is the next major step in signaling that downtown is reborn.”

“The new traffic pattern will provide a better experience for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists and benefit business development,” Hume said.

Hume also oversaw completion of the Plaza de Las Cruces, the city’s downtown master plan and the arts and culture district. The project was originally scheduled for completion at the end of 2018 but was pushed forward into March because the city got an additional $1.7 million to do more work, Project Manager Jimmy Moreno said during the city’s Jan. 17 project update meeting.

The project began June 12, 2017 at the south end of Main Street.

About 10 city blocks of Church and Water streets between Lohman and Picacho avenues were being re-configured in the project, including installation of new water, gas and sewer lines, replacing storm drains, street resurfacing and new curbs and sidewalks for parts of both streets, as well as reconstruction work on Griggs, Bowman and Las Cruces avenues and renovation of downtown callecitas.

Hume said the project will “make downtown … a place to drive to, not through.”

The project began with a budget of $11.5 million, generated through the city’s Tax Increment Development District (TIDD). The city created the TIDD in 2009 “to generate revenue within the downtown area and to use those revenues within that area for public improvement projects,” according to city documents. It is funded through gross receipts tax revenues, with additional funding from the New Mexico Legislature.

Mike Cook may be contacted at mike@lascrucesbulletin.com.

