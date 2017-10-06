ManAlexia Hoffman greets her brother Van Hoffman, 11, before the start of play at the 4th annual Special Olympics Golf tournament at Sonoma Ranch Golf Course Saturday, Sept. 30. The four-player scramble benefited Special Olympics New Mexico and athletes with intellectual disabilities in Las Cruces, with entry fees of $100 per person, $400 per team and sponsorship options. Funds raised allow Special Olympians to travel and compete in state competitions throughout the year, giving them “opportunities to feel good about who they are and celebrate their accomplishments, which carry over into the classroom, the home, the job and the community,” according to Special Olympics New Mexico. For more views of the tournament, see page 34.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE