Vandals damage Vietnam War Memorial at Veterans Park



Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Vietnam War Memorial at Veterans Park.



On Thursday, May 17, Las Cruces police learned that the Vietnam War Memorial at Veterans Park, 2651 N. Roadrunner Pkwy., was damaged. Four letters on the memorial wall appear to have been removed and one of the downward vision windows of the Huey helicopter mounted high above the wall was shattered.

Damage estimates are yet to be determined.



Anyone with information that can help identify the person or persons who caused the damage is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app. “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to provide their own name and can remain completely anonymous.

Photos courtesy of the Las Cruces Police Department