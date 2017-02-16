Vasquez seeks input to rename scenic route bisecting county

Bulletin report

Following two community meetings at which various topics were discussed, District 5 Doña Ana County Commissioner John L. Vasquez is teaming up with some of Doña Ana County’s legislative delegation to ask county residents to assist in renaming the roadway connecting Garfield, New Mexico to the City of Sunland Park, according to a press release.

The series of roads in question includes N.M. 187 between Garfield and Hatch, as well as N.M. 185 between Hatch and Las Cruces, and N.M. 28 between Las Cruces/Mesilla and the City of Sunland Park,

“This scenic stretch of road is emblematic of Doña Ana County’s beauty and diversity of uses,” Vasquez said. “At our recent community meetings in Hatch and Doña Ana, Sen. Jeff Steinborn, Reps. Rudy Martinez and Nathan Small and I started tossing this idea around as a way to benefit our constituents. We collectively believe that if we can brand it with a memorable name, we can use that name to market the route to tourists and locals alike, thereby invigorating rural businesses and our unique communities.”

According to the release, because the route is made up of state highways, Vasquez said that once a name for the route is chosen, he, Steinborn, Martinez and Small will lead an effort to have the New Mexico Legislature and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez support the initiative and authorize the appropriate signage.

“We have wonderfully creative people throughout Doña Ana County whose minds we want to engage to find a simple but memorable name for this fascinating stretch of highway that bisects our county from north to south,” Vasquez said. “Once we name it, we can market it, and then I firmly believe that, working together, we can make it beneficial for everyone concerned.”

Vasquez said he will propose that he and his partners in the venture announce the winner of the naming contest at an upcoming meeting of the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners.

To submit an entry, fax it to 575-525-5948, mail it to the Doña Ana County Special Projects Office, 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces, N.M. 88007 or email to input@donaanacounty.org with the words “Name the Road” in the subject line. The deadline for receipt of entries is Friday, Feb. 24.