Veteran donates $500 for reward in Vietnam War Memorial vandalism case

Bulletin report

A local resident and veteran of the Vietnam War has donated $500 to increase the reward for information that helps identify the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Vietnam War Memorial at Veterans Park, according to a press release from the Las Cruces Police Department.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers had previously offered a reward of up to $1,000. The donation means the total reward will be no less than $1,000 and possibly as much as $1,500.

On the morning of Thursday, May 17, Las Cruces police learned that the Vietnam War Memorial at Veterans Park, 2651 N. Roadrunner Parkway, was damaged. Four letters on the memorial wall appear to have been removed and one of the downward vision windows of the Huey helicopter mounted high above the wall was shattered.

Anyone with information that can help identify the person or persons who caused the damage is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app. “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to provide their own name and can remain completely anonymous.