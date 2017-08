Warped by the sun

Valeria McClure cheers for My Heart Might Explode Tuesday, Aug. 1, as the Vans Warped tour rocked the NMSU Intramural Field. The longest-running music festival in North America made Las Cruces the 41st stop on this summer’s 45-city tour, offering 63 bands on seven stages – and plenty of water to combat 90-degree temperatures. For more action, see page 18.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE