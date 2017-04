Water Festival at Young Park

Madison, Emma, Josiah and Isaiah (left to right) learn about ditches and canals, and their safety, at the sixth annual Water Festival in Young Park April 13.

More than 1,000 students attended the event, learning from experts about such topics as windmills and how they pull water from the ground, erosion and soil stabilization, aquifers, and water resources.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY TABITHA ROSSMAN