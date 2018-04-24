Water outage, road closures planned

Bulletin report

Water outage planned along portion of Mesa Drive on April 24



Homes and businesses along part of Mesa Drive, north of Central Road to Peachtree Hills Road, will be without water between 10 p.m. tomorrow, April 24, and 2 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, according to a press release from the city.

The outage is necessary to allow crews to abandon a 4-inch water line. Door hangers will be distributed to homes and businesses that may be affected.

Residents and businesses could experience possible low water pressure and discolored water during the outage. The discolored water would be due to iron and manganese deposits in water lines.

Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting for water lines to clear before washing laundry. The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush outside faucets or inside cold-water faucets for five minutes. If the discoloration persists, call 575-526-0500 for assistance. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575-541-2182.

Part of Church Street to be closed until 1 p.m. April 24



Businesses on Church Street, between Lohman and Amador avenues, will experience a road closure from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow, April 24, according to a press release from the City of Las Cruces.

The closure is needed to allow the City of Las Cruces Water Section to pothole utilities to install a fire line. Traffic will be redirected through an alternate route.

The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575-541-2182.

Shoulder work underway on Saturn Circle, Jupiter Road and Mars Avenue

Shoulder work began, April 23, on Saturn Circle, Jupiter Road. and Mars Avenue. Kelly Cable will be making telecommunication improvements for Century Link. The work is scheduled to take as long as 10 working days to complete, according to a press release from the City of Las Cruces.

Access to homes will be maintained during the construction. Motorists who want to avoid any possible delays should seek an alternate route.

For information, call the Contracts Administration section of the City’s Public Works Department, at 575-528-3098. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575-541-2182.