A large crowd that included city officials was on hand at the City of Las Cruces Parks and Recreation Department, 1501 E. Hadley Ave., on Aug. 24, as a new mural outside the department’s front door was unveiled. Called “When Trees Play,” the mural represents Parks and Rec’s role nurturing the city’s “urban forest” and enhancing opportunities for play. It is a collaboration between Parks and Rec’s Mural Arts Program and Apprenticeships for Leaders in the Mosaic Arts (ALMA).