New Mexico State University Chancellor Garrey Carruthers, center, is joined by Kevin Prieto, right, president of the Associated Students of NMSU, to help paint the “A” on A Mountain. Carruthers helped paint the “A” (for Aggies) when he first arrived on the NMSU campus as a student in the late 1950s and he wanted to do it again as he prepares for his retirement 60 years later.

PHOTO COURTESY ANDRES LEIGHTON/NMSU