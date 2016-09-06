With heavy rain expected, fire department offers sandbags for Las Cruces area residents



Google.com image

The National Weather Service is calling for continued rain in the Las Cruces area through the next 48 hours. Storms could produce heavy rain at times.

In the event of localized flooding, the Las Cruces Fire Department is making sandbags available to Las Cruces residents.

The number of sandbags is limited to 10 per homeowner. They are intended to keep water from entering a dwelling so they should be placed around doorways and other entrances that are susceptible to flooding.

The sandbags are not intended to protect landscaping or vegetation.

Las Cruces residents may pick up sandbags at any of the following fire stations:

Station #1: 201 E Picacho Ave.

Station#2: 1199 E. Foster Rd.

Station#3: 390 N. Valley Dr.

Station #4: 2802 E. Missouri Ave.

Station #5: 5998 Bataan Memorial E.

Station #6: 2750 Northrise Dr.