Woman suspected of stealing nearly $3,000 in jewelry from Walmart

BULLETIN REPORT

LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify a woman suspected of stealing a large amount of jewelry from Walmart.

About 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, a woman stole approximately $2,900 worth of jewelry from the Walmart store at 1550 S. Valley Dr. A store surveillance camera captured an image of the woman. Las Cruces police hope someone sees the image and recognizes the woman.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and can remain completely anonymous.