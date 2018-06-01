Woman wanted for using stolen credit card

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the woman suspected of using a stolen credit card at multiple locations in late April.

Investigators learned that on April 19 someone entered and burglarized a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Foothills Road in Las Cruces. A credit card was stolen during the auto burglary.

That evening, a woman walked into the Pic Quick store on Del Rey Boulevard and made a purchase using the stolen card. The same woman was captured on video using the stolen credit card at other Pic Quick stores in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces police learned the stolen credit card was also used to make purchases in El Paso and Albuquerque.

The woman appears to have blond hair and was wearing a dark-color hoodie. She was seen in a gray or white compact sedan.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app: “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and can remain completely anonymous.