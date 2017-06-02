WSMR missile test to cause road closures

Bulletin report

An upcoming missile test scheduled for the morning of June 14 will require the closure of three state highways.

The test, being conducted by White Sands Missile Range will require the closure of Highway 54 between the McGregor Range exit and Orogrande, Highway 70 between San Augustine Pass and Alamogordo, and Highway 380 from San Antonio to Carrizozo. The blocks are expected to last from 8 am to 9 am.

The roads will be blocked by White Sands Missile Range security personnel, and the closure will include the railways along Highway 54.

Road closures are scheduled based on the testing plan, and are subject to change without notice.