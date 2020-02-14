Mesilla-based ‘organic marketing company’ has wide client base

SINUATE MEDIA

Posted Friday, February 14, 2020 3:48 pm

Just in time to celebrate its 14th anniversary, Las Cruces-based digital-first marketing firm Sinuate Media added Electronic Caregiver to an already expansive client list that also includes Spaceport America and clients in more than a dozen U.S. states and several foreign countries.

New York native Leah Messina started the firm in Baltimore in 2006 and moved it to Las Cruces nearly 10 years ago. It’s been based for the past two years in a circa-1860s building at 1910 Calle de Parian that had previously been a private home, a loom nonprofit and a tortilla factory.

Messina said she and her husband, Jason Koenig, chose the property because they “didn’t want a boring old office building.” She enjoys being just steps from the historic Mesilla Plaza and listening to the wide divergence of languages as visitors from all over pass by.

For clients in New York, Florida, Maryland and the Dominican Republic and elsewhere, it’s “national marketing done at an individual, local level,” Messina said. For her and the six other Sinuate staff members (one is remotely connected from Austin, Texas), it means learning about a wide range of different industries to market clients in technology, finance, health care, food and beverage, entertainment and other fields.

The company finds “an angle, a hook,” for each business, she said. For Electronic Caregiver, that means exploring and promoting home health, safety and security and the cutting-edge technology that is making the Las Cruces-based company an international leader in medical technology.

“I wanted to work for a Las Cruces company that wanted to be marketed nationally and beyond,” Messina said. “I’m very grateful for that connection.”

"My internal digital marketing director put a request for proposals out to seven leading marketing companies from New York to California,” said Electronic Caregiver (ECG) founder and CEO Tony Dohrmann. “When the proposals were received, I was not told which proposal belonged to which company, but only to judge the proposal based on its individual merit. The proposal that offered the most benefits to our company, that presented the most well thought out strategic plan, belonged to Sinuate Media. Among all the proposals from leading agencies coast to coast, there was no close second choice. The Sinuate proposal presented and demonstrated in-depth research and careful attention to detail to meet the needs and desired outcomes of Electronic Caregiver."

Working in graphic design and communications, Messina was living in Baltimore and taking the train back and forth to New York City to attend night classes at John Hopkins Carey Business School. Her goal was to start her own business before she turned 25 – and she made it with a month to spare, starting with connections she had already made in the Washington, D.C.-Virginia-Maryland area and in New York and expanding to include clients in Atlanta, El Paso, Florida, Wisconsin and California, among others. Sinuate Media has two clients in the Dominican Republic; one makes rum and the other is a forensic accountant.

Messina has also worked for the History Channel’s Ice Road Truckers and for several national sports media, promoting everything from professional bull riding to martial arts and creating the National Hockey League’s first ever Twitter account.

Partnership marketing has been an important tool for Sinuate Media, Messina said. Successful connections made between clients has included getting Red Bull to put a four-pack of its product in refrigerators rented to college students in New York City.

“The backbone of digital marketing” is search engine optimization, Messina said, which Sinuate Media describes as “the process of increasing the quality and quantity of website traffic” to improve a client’s online visibility. To accomplish that, the company conducts research and analysis to develop “unique keyword-focused content.” It also targets off-page optimization by working to boost the number and quality of links pointing to a client’s website and managing a client’s digital reputation.

The company also targets web design and development to create professional online presences for its clients.

Messina also teaches e-commerce classes for art students at Doña Ana Community College, helping them learn how to set up and market their own businesses. About two-thirds of her students have made a profit from the business models they created in her class.

Because Sinuate Media calls itself “the organic marketing company,” Messina chose the curved edge of a leaf as the company’s logo.

For more information, contact Messina at 575-915-3878 or hello@sinuatemedia.com. Visit sinuatemedia.com.